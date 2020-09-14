LACONIA — William “Bill” Angevine, 90, of Laconia, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital surrounded by family and friends.
Bill was born on September 19, 1929, in Boston, MA, the son of Ernest G. and Helen (Crosby) Angevine. He graduated from Newton High School, Williams College, and received his MBA from Harvard University. Bill served as a first lieutenant in the Air Force during the Korean War where he was awarded the Bronze Star.
Bill was formerly a resident of Gilmanton for many years and was a member of the Trustee of Trusts, chairman of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, as well as an active volunteer at Gilmanton’s Old Home Day and the Gilmanton Public Corner Library. Bill was a member of the Gilmanton Community Church and First Congregational Society in Gilmanton.
Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara Angevine; two sons, William S. Angevine and his wife, Roxanne of Hollis, NH, and Richard Angevine and his wife, Kelly of Londonderry, NH; three granddaughters, Katherine Angevine Leary and her husband, Sean, Amelia Angevine Comeau and her husband, Edward, and Mary Elizabeth Angevine; two grandsons, Brett Angevine and Brian Angevine; one step-granddaughter, Chloe Phillips and her husband, Seth; and his great-grandchildren, Sophia, Mia, Olivia and Jude. Bill is also survived by his sisters, Faith Angevine Curran of Columbus, GA, and Heidi Angevine Smith of Mission Hills, KS; his brother, Richard Angevine and his wife, Susan of San Jose, CA; and a special cousin, Keith Angevin Argow and his wife, Lou of Vienna, VA.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Gilmanton Community Church, 497 Province Road, Gilmanton, NH 03237.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
In lieu of flowers for those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made to New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03246, or to the Gilmanton Community Church, C/O Book Award, PO Box 16, Gilmanton, NH 03237.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
