Willard R. Smith Jr., 86

MEREDITH — Willard R. Smith Jr. of Meredith, died peacefully at home on June 30. He was 86.
Willard was the son of Willard and Greta (Giverson) Smith of Laconia.
He was a machinist for Scott & Williams and Comstock Industries. He also worked for Laconia Country Club as a ground’s keeper. His favorite job was as produce manager at the local IGA. He also worked for the Meredith Police Department as an ACO and the Inter-Lakes School District.
He loved farming, hunting, and fishing. He loved gardening and giving away his crop.
Willard was predeceased by his son, Willard Smith III; his sisters, Barbara McLoud, Dorothy Runnals, and Louise Hardy; and his brothers, Larry and Donald Smith.
Willard is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dolly (Ellis) Smith; his daughter; Susan, her fiancé, Scott McKinley; Also, his son, Timothy and wife, Cassie, their children Brandon, Krista and her fiancé, Joe Conforti, Shaylie and Cole. His daughter-in-law, Susan and her sons Jamie and Christopher. Also, four great-grandchildren, Natalie, Tucker, Aubrey and Ariana. He is also survived by his closest friends, Dave Nedeau, James McLoud and their families.
Private services will be held at a later date.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Smith family. For more information, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
