Wesley L. Muzzey, 96

RUMNEY — Wesley Lawrence Muzzey, 96, of Dorchester Road, Rumney, died October 27, 2022, at his home and in the presence of his daughter, Jane.
Born in Wentworth on October 5, 1926, he was the youngest son of Henry and Effie (Gove) Muzzey. He attended Wentworth Schools. At the young age of 16, Wesley entered the U.S. Navy. He served in World War II as a Seaman First Class and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, American Area Medal, and the Asiatic Pacific Area Medal.
Mr. Muzzey had lived in Plymouth most of his life, where he and his wife Pat raised two children, Douglas and Jane. He was employed at Durgin Oil in Plymouth for many years. After the children were all grown, Wesley and Pat moved to Lebanon, in June of 1979 where they both worked at Thermal Dynamics Corporation in West Lebanon. He later retired from Thermal in October of 1991, and he and his wife then spent their winters residing in Bushnell, Florida and summers in Groton. When the driving back and forth between Florida and New Hampshire became too much for Wesley, he purchased land and built his present home in Rumney where he resided until his death.
Wesley was an active man who had many interests and hobbies. He loved to do woodworking projects and built and refinished a lot of furniture. You could always find Wesley in one of his workshops either in the cellar of his home or in the garage tinkering away at some project. He loved to be outside in his yard working, and he successfully managed to do this right up to last April when he first became ill. Mr. Muzzey also liked to travel, and he and his wife shared many wonderful memories traveling either together or with members of his family. He was a proud “grampa” and enjoyed seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family includes his wife, Patricia Jane Eastman, predeceased; a daughter, Jane Muzzey of South Burlington, Vermont; a son, Douglas Muzzey of Venice, Florida; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a number of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins, who all were an active part of his life right up to his death.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 2, at 11:00 a.m. in Foster Cemetery in Wentworth.
Memorial donations may be made in Wesley’s name to the Gary Sinise Foundation, a foundation honoring our nation’s veterans, first responders, and their families through a variety of programs and projects aimed at upholding the importance of keeping our country strong by taking care of those who serve, www.garysinisefoundation.org.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Muzzey family with their arrangements. for more, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.