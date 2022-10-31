Wesley L. Muzzey, 96

RUMNEY — Wesley Lawrence Muzzey, 96, of Dorchester Road, Rumney, died October 27, 2022, at his home and in the presence of his daughter, Jane.

Born in Wentworth on October 5, 1926, he was the youngest son of Henry and Effie (Gove) Muzzey. He attended Wentworth Schools. At the young age of 16, Wesley entered the U.S. Navy. He served in World War II as a Seaman First Class and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, American Area Medal, and the Asiatic Pacific Area Medal.

