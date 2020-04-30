Wayne R. Melanson, Sr.

GILMANTON — Wayne Richard Melanson Sr. passed away at his home peacefully in Gilmanton Iron Works, NH.
Wayne was truly one of a kind, with the heart of a lion, a sharp wit and those handsome blue eyes. He could build anything and was always there for his family and friends. If you were lucky enough to break through that tough exterior, you would know you were dealing with an honest, hard working and loving man.
He is survived by his wife Pamela; his son Wayne Richard Melanson Jr. and his wife Jennifer, and grandson Wayne Richard Melanson II of Belmont, NH; his daughter Viki Beninatti and her husband Stephen, and Mia of Lowell, Massachusetts; his brothers Charles W. Melanson Jr. and his wife Karen of Barnstead, NH, Christopher D. Melanson of Alton, NH; sisters Erica DiFiore of Belmont, NH, Suzanne Benson of Belmont, NH, and Valerie Boutin and her husband John Boutin of Gilmanton Iron Works, NH; nephew Joseph Melanson and his fiance Lori; niece Nicole Melanson and her fiance Jay.
A private family service will be held.
