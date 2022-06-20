Virginia R. Sokoloski, 72

NEW HAMPTON — Virginia R. “Jeanie” Sokoloski, 72, of Mansfield Way, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Hospice House in Merrimack. She was born in Revere, MA, the only child of Jacob and Virginia (Hafey) Foss. While working at Thomas Strahan Wallpaper Co., she met and married Charles “Soko” Sokoloski. In 1982 they moved from Chelea, MA to Alexandria, NH, settling in Bristol for many years. Jeanie was a long-term employee at Shackett’s store.
Jeanie, together with Soko, was a champion for local veteran’s organizations as well as the police and fire departments. Jeanie’s bubbly personality always made people feel welcome whenever they met her. She was a lover of animals and found great comfort in their company. Jeanie enjoyed watching the New England sports teams and was a devout Patriots fan.
Jeanie was blessed with a lifelong friend Patti Page. She will be most missed by her dog Jake and cat Lilly.
Services - A Service of the Word will be celebrated on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Road, Bristol. Burial with her beloved Soko will follow in the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the New Hampton Firefighters Association, PO Box 161, New Hampton, NH 03256.
Those wishing to share a memory or leave a condolence may do so at www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
