Vincent A. Sopinsky, 33

Vincent A. Sopinsky, 33

LACONIA — Vincent Andrew Sopinsky "Vince," 33, of Laconia, passed away on November 8, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center with his Mom, Dad, and Brother by his side.

He was born October 15, 1989, in Waterbury, Connecticut, to Tracey Sopinsky Sr. and Stacy Ware. The family moved to Gilford in 2000. He has been a resident of Gilford, Pembroke, Concord and most recently Laconia. He graduated from Laconia High School in 2007.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.