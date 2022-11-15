Vincent A. Sopinsky, 33

LACONIA — Vincent Andrew Sopinsky "Vince," 33, of Laconia, passed away on November 8, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center with his Mom, Dad, and Brother by his side.
He was born October 15, 1989, in Waterbury, Connecticut, to Tracey Sopinsky Sr. and Stacy Ware. The family moved to Gilford in 2000. He has been a resident of Gilford, Pembroke, Concord and most recently Laconia. He graduated from Laconia High School in 2007.
He had a career he enjoyed as Senior Technician at Valvoline in Hooksett. His hobbies included fishing, concerts, cars, motorcycles, car shows and races, snowboarding and anything mechanical that he could take apart and put back together again.
His greatest joy was being a father to his beautiful daughter, Ashleigh, going on road trips with her to see the sights and states of America and planning out their next grand adventure.
He leaves behind his daughter, Ashleigh Sopinsky of Laconia; his father, Tracey Sopinsky Sr. of Franklin; his mother, Stacy Ware of Laconia; and his brother, Tracey Sopinsky Jr. of Laconia.
Calling hours will be on November 19, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, NH. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following the calling hours. Please contact the family for details.
