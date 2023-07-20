Victoria F. Abbott, 77

Victoria F. Abbott, 77

SANBORNTON — Victoria F. Abbott, 77, of Sanbornton, passed away at home with her family by her side on July 18. Vicki was known as a devoted mother and grandmother, a dedicated teacher to three generations of young children, an active community volunteer and a talented and prolific baker of the world’s best chocolate chip cookies.

Vicki was born on Sept. 5, 1945, to Leo and Christine (Brink) Bach in Alhambra, California. After graduating from Phoenix Union High School in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1963, she went on to graduate from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona, with a bachelor’s degree in education. In college, Vicki met Roger Abbott and they wed in 1968, going on to have four children, Jennifer, Chris, Sandra and Laura Rose.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.