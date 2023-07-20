SANBORNTON — Victoria F. Abbott, 77, of Sanbornton, passed away at home with her family by her side on July 18. Vicki was known as a devoted mother and grandmother, a dedicated teacher to three generations of young children, an active community volunteer and a talented and prolific baker of the world’s best chocolate chip cookies.
Vicki was born on Sept. 5, 1945, to Leo and Christine (Brink) Bach in Alhambra, California. After graduating from Phoenix Union High School in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1963, she went on to graduate from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona, with a bachelor’s degree in education. In college, Vicki met Roger Abbott and they wed in 1968, going on to have four children, Jennifer, Chris, Sandra and Laura Rose.
Vicki started her elementary teaching career in Williams, Arizona, and then Tacoma, Washington. After moving to New Hampshire with Roger, she taught primary grade students in Belmont and Franklin. She also operated a private kindergarten in her home on the Abbott Farm for several years when her own children were young. Later in her career Vicki earned her master’s degree in education from Lesley University. In total, her teaching career spanned more than 40 years and touched countless lives. She retired from Belmont Elementary School in 2010 and enthusiastically transitioned to full-time grandma. However she remained dedicated to the teaching profession and served as the co-president of the Lakes Region Retired Teachers Association.
Vicki served her community as a Girl Scout troop leader for both her daughters, and more recently held various roles on the executive board of the Sanbornton Historical Society. Lucky visitors to the historic Lane Tavern in Sanbornton might receive a guided tour from Vicki, dressed in colonial costume. Vicki was also very active as part of the hospitality committee of the Sanbornton Congregational Church and faithfully helped to prepare meals for the election day poll workers in Sanbornton.
Vicki was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Richard; her sister, Dorothy; and her daughter Laura Rose. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Abbott and her partner Bill Koenig of Sanbornton; her son, Christopher Abbott and his wife Devyn, also of Sanbornton; her daughter, Sandra Abbott Fitzpatrick and her husband John of New Haven, Connecticut; her nephew, Aaron Abbott and his wife Brittany of Sanbornton; as well as her four grandchildren, Nolan, Eloise, Ryan and Alison.
Calling hours will be held at the Smart Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton, on Tuesday, July 25, from 5 to 7 p.m.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Sanbornton Congregational Church, 21 Meeting House Road, Sanbornton, on Wednesday, July 26, at 10:30 a.m.
A reception in the church undercroft immediately following the service.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the dedicated staff at the Lakes Region VNA and other care givers who supported them in caring for Vicki at home throughout her long illness.
As a memorial tribute, consider a donation to either St. Jude’s Research Hospital or the Sanbornton Historical Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.