Tyler Hayley Jessica Miner passed away October 1, 2021.
Loved by many, Tyler grew up and attended school in Merrimack, NH. In her younger years she was a Cardinal Cheerleader and MYA (all star) and NH AAU basketball player. She used to love to race dirt bikes and just go riding on the trails. She spent a lot of her time playing with her little brothers and her dog, Hunter. As a young adult, Tyler resided in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire and attended Inter-Lakes High School.
She was a bright, beautiful woman who touched anyone she came in contact with. She had a huge heart and a fun-loving spirit. Tyler was very creative and expressed art through many mediums, including drawing, painting, music and making jewelry. She loved collecting feathers and birds' nests, cool antiques and jewelry. Tyler was always up for an adventure. She loved to be outside whether just a hike in the woods or accompanying her mom to music festivals. She was hard-working and generous. Tyler was employed by Frank Reed Insulation Solutions. Tyler was adored by children and gave the biggest bear hugs.
Tyler is survived by maternal family: grandmother, Constance Paquette Madore of Meredith, NH; mother and stepfather, Darcie Shedd and Bart Feller of Shelburne, VT; sister, Jamie Sturgeon and brother-in-law Gary Sturgeon and their two children, Lillian and Mack, of Meredith, NH; and her best friend, Allison Kimball and son Jayce; her aunts, Jennifer Sidelinger, Lucy Ford, Wendy Jensen, and Hannah Davidson; and uncles, Patrick and TJ Madore, as well as cousins, Brett Sidelinger, Giovanni Madore, Patrick Madore, Drew Madore, Elliot Madore; and many other loving family members, friends and her cat Peanut. She was predeceased by her grandfather, Ernest (Tim) Madore. She is also survived by paternal family: father and stepmother, Joseph and Christine Miner; brothers, Shawn, Christopher, and Evan Miner, and Matthew Lorette; and sister, Brianna Miner; grandmothers, Virginia Miner and Carol Lorette; aunts and uncles, Ronald and Carol Miner, Debra and Darrell Krook, and Connie Lorette; as well as many cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Amanda Miner, her grandfathers, Ronald Miner and Robert Lorette, and her aunt, Stacia Doherty.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, October 8, from 5-8 p.m. at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack.
A Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, at the Rivet Funeral Home with burial to follow at Last Rest Cemetery in Merrimack.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Tyler's memory to the New Hampshire Humane Society.
