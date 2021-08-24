GILFORD — Timothy "Tim" Stephen Connelly, 58, was born at home in West Alton, NH, on January 31, 1963.
On Sunday, August 22, 2021, after a brief illness, Tim passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.
Tim was the fourth son of Molly and Bill’s clan of 12 children. Growing up, he enjoyed family hiking trips, spending summers at the beach, skiing, playing tennis, and traveling cross country to see the sights. He attended Gilford High School and The New Hampton School.
Tim lived in California, Connecticut, and Gilmanton before moving back to his hometown of Gilford. He worked as a carpenter throughout the Lakes Region for two decades until he became a driver for a local courier service. Tim appreciated live music and answering trivia questions. He was a talented artist and co-creator of the tie dyeing company, Alpha Waves. He completed the crossword daily after he read the newspaper from cover to cover, and he bowled weekly for his team during the winter season.
Tim suffered a brain injury later in life and struggled with short term memory loss as a result of it, but he never lost his sense of humor and was known for his witty one-liners. He could be counted on for a helping hand and good conversation about current events. He had faith in God, love for his country, and was very proud of his three daughters, Siobhan Balazs of Meredith, NH, Roxey Lay of Milford, MA, and Ceara Connelly of Tucson, AZ, and of his two grandchildren.
Tim was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Molly and Bill Connelly and his brother, Patrick Connelly. He will be remembered by his son-in-law, John Lay of Milford, MA, and his former wife, Ronda Lines of Gilmanton, NH. Tim will be missed by his extensive family which include his siblings and in-laws, Sean Connelly of Phoenix, AZ, Brendan Connelly of Gilford, NH, Martha Jane Connelly of CA, Shelagh Connelly and Marty Riehs of Holderness, NH, Moira Connelly and Paul Warnick of Gilford, NH, Kieran Connelly and Leticia Mulzac of NY, Brian Connelly and Samantha Jewett of Gilford, NH, Kendra Connelly and Michael Bourque of Portland, ME, Liam Connelly and Heather Phelps of Meredith, NH, Maeve Shar of Gilmanton, NH, Deirdre Connelly and Trevor Gove of Gilford, NH, as well as his nieces and nephews, Brian and Heather Connelly of Bedford, NH, Faolan and Molly Connelly of Walpole, MA, Teagan Connelly of Laconia, NH, Molly, Liam and Liza Riehs of Holderness, NH, Caitlin and Dan Cooper of MA, Madelyn and Moira Danse of Portland, ME, Kamah Shar of Gilford, NH, Nayou Shar of Campton, NH, Rhiannon and Wren Reinholz of Gilmanton, NH, Miles Collette and Seamus Connelly of Gilford, NH.
A Celebration of Tim’s Life will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Gilford Community Church Hall.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please spend time with your loved ones while you are able.
