LACONIA — Timothy K. Jordan, 67, of Laconia, passed away, at home and surrounded by family, on March 16, 2019, following a brave battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen; daughter Lindsay Pierce and her husband, Chad, of Henniker; and sons Colby Jordan and wife Maria of Gilford, Tyler Jordan and his partner, Aimee Ruel, of Concord, and Timothy P. Jordan of Cambridge, Massachusetts. Nothing brought Tim more joy than being with his three grandchildren, Charlie, Cooper, and Harlow. He is also survived by his sisters, Terry Jordan of Trumansburg, New York, Shelly Musgrave and her husband, Dan, of Marlboro, New York, Kelly Wooley and her husband, Grant, of Clarence Center, New York, and Tracy Jordan of Bayfield, Colorado; brother Mark Jordan and his wife, Graceanne, of Brooklyn, New York; and nieces, nephews, and many loving friends who became family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank R. Jordan.
Tim was born in Niagara Falls, New York. He earned his bachelor of science degree in Landscape Architecture and Land Planning from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.
It was in Ithaca that he met his soulmate, Karen, and together they moved to New Hampshire to build a life and raise a family. Tim spent more than 40 years living in Laconia, embracing the natural beauty of the Lakes Region.
Tim’s greatest passion was raising his four children. He loved to spend time with his family, never missing a game, recital, birthday or special event. He was always there with a camera and a smile that lit up all those around him. Tim loved driving fast cars, golfing, hiking, skiing and being outdoors as much as possible with his family. This was complemented by his inspiring career which focused on bringing beauty to the natural spaces in which people live.
Tim was president of Jordan Associates Inc. and led or participated in design charettes for the following projects in Laconia: Allen-Rogers, Normandin Square, Scott Williams Building, downtown Laconia, the Laconia WOW Trail, Laconia River Walk, Reuse of the old police station parcel and the development of the City Hall parking lot, Lakeport/Elm St., Weirs Beach, and the Belknap Mill. He provided design work for Wesley Woods in Gilford, and countless other projects that were dear to the people and the community he loved. He was a founding board member of Laconia Main Street, former Laconia Planning Board member and River Walk Committee. Serving his community was paramount to his life.
Tim’s work spanned the country and abroad, taking on projects in the Bahamas and Canada. He earned numerous national, regional and local awards. In addition to designing many private homes throughout the Lakes Region, he designed homes at Wentworth by the Sea in New Castle, which was recognized as the Best Community Design in the country by Builder Magazine. The Pinehills in Plymouth, Massachusetts, has also gained national recognition, including his work as the Landscape Architect for HGTV’s 2010 Green House built at the Pinehills in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The most important aspects of his work were the people and clients, many of whom became dear friends.
A Celebration of Tim’s life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the First United Methodist Church in Gilford, followed by a reception at Laconia Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Rock Steady Boxing-Lakes Region (www.downtowngymlaconia.com/rock-steady-boxing or The Downtown Gym/Rock Steady Boxing-Lakes Region, 171 Fair St. Laconia, NH 03246), a program and community that brought much love and strength to Tim and his family; or Cure PSP, Inc. (www.psp.org) to allow continued research into this rare and devastating disease.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
