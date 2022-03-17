BELMONT — Timothy "Timmy" Hogan, 26, of Winter Street, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at his home.
Timmy was born on August 1, 1995 in Lawrence, MA, the son of Barry and Paula (Pare) Hogan.
He loved nothing more than being outdoors, hiking, fishing, you name it. His favorite pastime was playing video games with his brothers and spending time with his nieces and nephews. Timmy gave the best hugs and lit up any room he walked into. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Timmy is survived by his father Barry Hogan, and his wife Tracy Collins; his mother Paula Hogan, and her fiancé Dave Rollins; his longtime girlfriend Jodi Gard; his siblings, Sean Hogan and his fiancé Haylee Sheehan of Manchester, Thomas Hogan and his significant other Abby Tilton of Dover, Amanda Hogan and her significant other Joey Habingreither of Laconia, Brian Hogan and his significant other Joelle Gray of Lee, Nic Rollins and his fiancé Courtney Stevens of Concord, Jonathan Sergi of NY, and Tony Sergi of Utah; his three nieces and two nephews; his aunts, Deborah Cabral and her husband Ronald, Maureen Hogan and her significant other Chris Barrett, Kathy O'Brien and her husband Tim, Christine Bruneau and her significant other Gary Flaherty, and Sheila Foderaro and her husband Steve; his uncles, Wayne Pare and his wife Nikki, and Michael Hogan and his partner Bob Panessiti; his paternal grandmother Lucille Hogan; and his maternal grandfather David Pomerleau; and many cousins. Timmy is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Isabelle Pomerleau and Paul Pare; and his paternal grandfather Thomas Hogan.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N. State Street, Concord, NH, 03301.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Timmy's name to NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness, 85 N. State Street, Concord, NH, 03301.
If you or someone you know are having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
