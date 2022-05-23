Thomas L. Quindley, 44

ALTON — Thomas L. Quindley of Alton, passed away on May 17, 2022 at age 44 at home. Tom was the son of Connie and Dick Quindley (graduated from Alton Central School). Besides his parents, he is survived by his three sons, Jacob, Zachary, and Tommy; as well as his brothers, Rich, David, Bill; and two sisters, Mandy and Ellie; many nieces and nephews, cousins; and his best friend, Evan Walsh.
Tom was a superb chef, and loved to see the smiles on people’s faces when they enjoyed his incredible cooking. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and any activity where he was able to enjoy the outdoors. Tom had a growing love for sports teams, some of his best sports memories were seeing the Patriots play in the Super Bowl and attending play-off games with his oldest brother, Rich at Gillette Stadium. Growing up in his big family made Tom grateful for family cookouts and being together with his large and extended family, which was so important to him.
Tom will always be remembered for his big heart and his smile and the ability to put a smile on other’s faces with his sense of humor. Whether in the kitchen, or casting a line from a boat, he will be greatly missed. Tom’s family knows that if love was enough, he would still be with us today. There will not be any public services.
A family celebration of life will take place at a later date. Peaslee Funeral Home of Farmington is handling cremation services. If would like to leave your condolences or share a memory of Tom, you can do so at www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
