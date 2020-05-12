LAKEPORT, NH — Thomas Laughton Brown, age 88, of 28 Harrison Street, Lakeport, NH, passed away on April 29, 2020 at Concord Hospital, following a sudden illness.
Tom was born on July 16, 1931, in Milton, Massachusetts. He was the youngest of three children born to John F. Brown and Gladys Pascoe Brown. In 1935 the family moved from Milton to 28 Harrison Street in Lakeport, when Tom was 4 years old. Summers were spent on Ossipee Lake at the family farmhouse. It was there that Tom gained his love and appreciation for the Ossipee mountains and wilderness.
Tom attended schools in Laconia, Tilton Prep. and Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts. In April 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Tom studied Aircraft and Engine Mechanics in Waco, Texas and he served as a flight engineer on B25’s for the Cadet Training Program in Oklahoma. He finished his career as Staff Sergeant, and was honorably discharged in 1955.
After discharge from the Air Force, Tom worked at his father's lumber business in Marlow, NH. It was there that he met his future wife, Liberty, who was visiting from Connecticut. They were married for 62 wonderful years, and raised 5 children.
Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising Bluetick Hounds. He had his own chickens, offering fresh eggs to anyone that asked. Tom collected many classic cars and was a wonderful storyteller. One of the many stories he told was of a day, during a horrific blizzard, when he and his friends ski jumped off the 60 meter, at Belknap Mountain, now known as Gunstock Mountain in Gilford, NH.
Tom wore many hats and had an entrepreneurial spirit. He owned and operated Brown Alarms, one of the first fire and burglar alarm companies in NH. In 1976, Tom's sister, Nancy, purchased The Red Fox Tavern in Middleburg, Virginia and asked Tom if he would like a management position with her at the inn and he said, “yes!” The years at the tavern and time spent living in Virginia were very special to him and his family.
Upon returning home to Lakeport, he and his wife, Liberty, opened Tom’s Snack Bar on Merrymeeting Lake in New Durham, NH. In his later years, Tom was a cook for both McKerley’s/Genesis and St. Francis Nursing Homes until he retired at age 83. His last business venture was Tom’s Soup and Sandwich in Lakeport, where he was best known for his homemade baked macaroni and cheese!
Tom was a member of The St. James Episcopal Church in Laconia, where he served on the Vestry. Tom loved his community, was a Ward 6 Moderator in Laconia for many years and was a true Patriot. He was a “people person” and loved everyone he met and they loved him.
He would always help someone in need and was a kindred spirit. Tom will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Tom was predeceased by his parents; his older sister, Nancy Brown Reuter of Virginia; and brother, John F. Brown Jr. of Washington State.
Tom leaves behind his loving wife and soulmate, Liberty, and their five children, Cathy, Marcy, Jane, Mary and Tom Jr., along with 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In Tom's honor, please give a gesture of unexpected kindness to someone, tell a story worth remembering, and start a garden outside, with fresh air and sunshine to fill your soul. Every year Tom looked forward to working in his big garden and sharing time with his family. Family was everything to him.
The family would like to thank the emergency staff at LRGHealthcare, the ambulance transport staff, and the staff at Concord Hospital for their professional care of Tom and the compassion and kindness that was extended to both him and his family during their time of need.
Due to the Coronavirus, the family will be holding services for Tom, tentatively on July 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Freedom, NH.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice or to The Lakeport Community Association, in Tom's name, 53 Bell Street, c/o Faye Nachbaur, Lakeport, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.