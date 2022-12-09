Therese M. Brough, 95

Therese M. Brough, 95

LACONIA — Therese Mary Brough, 95, of Court Street, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, going home to her Savior and Redeemer. She was lovingly surrounded by family and friends. At the time of her death, she was residing at Saint Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia.

Therese was born in Laconia, on February 18, 1927, the daughter of George and Reina (Gouin) Phillips.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.