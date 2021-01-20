LACONIA — Theresa M. Perron, 95, beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Auntie passed on peacefully Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Alton Bay, just where she wanted to be!
Theresa was born December 20, 1925, to the late August and Blanche (Talbot) Desrochers in New Britain, CT.
She and her late husband Joe (Art) Perron and children, Arthur and Bettyann, moved to Laconia from Plainville, CT, in the summer of 1969 to start a new life and never left.
Theresa loved to cook, she especially loved to bake muffins, play Bingo, read and she never missed a Red Sox game. Her greatest love was her pets and the time spent with her family.
Theresa leaves behind her children, Linda Jambard and her husband Ronnie of Sumter, SC, Rita Thibodeau of Bradenton, FL, Arthur Perron and his wife Beverly of Gilford, and Bettyann Ouellette of Alton Bay; her brother, Edward Desrochers and his wife Irene; sister-in-law Rita; eight grandchildren, Brian, Julie, Dawn, Edward, Brett, Amy, Kristina, and Robert; along with 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Joseph A. Perron, and brothers, Charles and Bert Desrochers.
An amazing woman at 95 years old, her mind was keen, she was witty and so very grateful to her children. She will be missed greatly.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 120 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH. The church is limited to 120 people.
There will be a Graveside Service at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Theresa’s name be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247-0572.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
