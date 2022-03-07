CAMPTON — Theresa Dawn Bigl, 73, of Campton, died March 6, 2022 at Concord Hospital, Concord, from complication sustained in a recent accident.
Born in Plymouth on May 21, 1948, she was the daughter of Roland and Lucy (Jordan) Gray.
Theresa grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School. She was a New Hampshire resident most all her life, spending the past seven years in Campton.
Theresa worked at various position through-out her life including, clerical work in the Accounts Payable Department for Plymouth State College, and Assistant Manager of Cumberland Farms.
Theresa is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Roland Gray Jr.
Theresa is survived by her husband of 53 years, George W. Bigl of Campton; her children, George W. Bigl Jr. of Berlin, Desiree Bell of Gaffney, SC, Dawn Wilkins of Thornton, Donna Ray of Campton; seven grandchildren, Dillon, A.J., Noah, Jordan, Hunter, Zach, and Keira; her five sisters, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A gathering will be held on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association of America, 255 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL. 60601 or https://act.alz.org/.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the family. For more information or to sign Theresa’s Book of memories; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
