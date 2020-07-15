MEREDITH — Theodore McIntire passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2020, following a lengthy battle with cancer. His love and longtime companion Cathie was by his side.
Born in Lancaster, NH, on July 6, 1953, he was the second son of Leon G. and Phyllis (Young) McIntire.
Ted was employed as a machinist for over 40 years. He was proud of his profession and loved his work. He remained at his most recent job at Lavasseur Precision until he no longer had the strength to stand.
Ted enlisted in the Army at the age of 17 where he served in Vietnam. Ted enjoyed all genres of music, especially rock and roll. He would often quiz his family and friends on song titles and artists; and took great pleasure in his ability to stump them with their lack of knowledge. Ted enjoyed riding his motorcycle, snowmobiling, fishing and watching old western movies. “The Andy Griffith Show” and “In the Heat of the Night” were also his favorites. As a young boy he would travel the back roads and fields of Jefferson on his bicycle during summer vacation carrying a salt shaker in his pocket (he knew where all the best apple trees were located). Granny Smith apples with salt were one of Ted's greatest pleasures. It's what he missed the most as his illness progressed.
He was preceded in death by his father in 1989.
He is survived by his companion of 15 years, Catherine Keets; his son Ryan L. McIntire and companion Kimberly McPherson; grandson Chase J. McIntire; mother Phyllis McIntire-Higgins; brothers Edward McIntire and wife Dianne, Leon McIntire and companion Donna Dionne; his sister Karon Thibault and husband Lionel; and several nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Ted also leaves behind his three feathered "kids" Bradley, Maddie and Boots. They keep talking but don't understand the silence in return.
Ted didn't always believe he deserved to be loved, but love him we did, with all of our hearts. We will miss him every day. Our lives have been forever changed by his passing
In accordance with Ted's wishes, no services will be held. There will be a private celebration of his life at a later date.
