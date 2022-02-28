FRANKLIN — Terry L. Shea, 64, of Franklin, passed away on February 26, 2022. Terry was born on October 7, 1957 to Richard Shea and the late Cecile Claffey in New London, CT.
Terry was with the love of his life, Priscilla Morse, for 27 years. Terry worked at Gunstock Mountain Resort for 20 plus years. He also helped his father his entire life in the traveling carnival business. Terry was a family man and had a heart of gold. Anyone who had the chance to talk to Terry was laughing and smiling. He was also an avid New England sports team fan.
Terry was predeceased by his mother, Cecile Claffey and stepfather, Jack Claffey.
He is survived by the love of his life, Priscilla Morse of Franklin; daughters, Paige Shea of Concord, Lisa Weeks of Gilford, and Jessica Weeks of Center Harbor; his sister, Daniele Shea of Peterborough; his brothers, Frank Shea, Randy Shea, and Rick Shea of Canada. Also his nieces, nephews, his five grandchildren and especially Jack, his beloved dog.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting his family and condolences and messages can be entered at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.