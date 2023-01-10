Susan J. Gookin, 76

Susan J. Gookin, 76

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut — Susan J. Gookin, 76, of New Haven, Connecticut and Gilford, New Hampshire, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023. Born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Aug. 22, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Raymond Robinson and Myrtle Eville Robinson.

Susan is survived by her beloved husband, Richard M. Gookin; her sons, Mark R. Gookin of New Haven, Joshua T. Gookin and his spouse Heather Burrows of Wallingford, and Daniel C. Gookin and his spouse Matthew Brand of East Haven; and her sisters, Barbara C. Straight of Gilford, New Hampshire, and Deborah J. Robinson of Eugene, Oregon.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.