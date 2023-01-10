NEW HAVEN, Connecticut — Susan J. Gookin, 76, of New Haven, Connecticut and Gilford, New Hampshire, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023. Born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Aug. 22, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Raymond Robinson and Myrtle Eville Robinson.
Susan is survived by her beloved husband, Richard M. Gookin; her sons, Mark R. Gookin of New Haven, Joshua T. Gookin and his spouse Heather Burrows of Wallingford, and Daniel C. Gookin and his spouse Matthew Brand of East Haven; and her sisters, Barbara C. Straight of Gilford, New Hampshire, and Deborah J. Robinson of Eugene, Oregon.
Susan was a graduate of St. Raphael School of Nursing and employed as a registered nurse for that hospital for 43 years. A resident of New Haven most of her life, she enjoyed spending her time with family in Gilford, New Hampshire. Susan was a friend to all and an unofficial mother to many. She was a woman that was always there to help and you would never forget.
Friends may visit with her family on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT, and may attend her funeral on Thursday at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Aedan and St. Brendan Parish, 112 Fountain St., New Haven, CT. Burial will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.