FRANKLIN — Steven J. Haskins, 50, of Franklin, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on June 19, 2021.
He was born in Franklin on Aug. 8, 1970 the son of David H. Haskins Sr. and Nancy (McDaniels) Haskins. He was raised in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School in 1989.
Steve worked for Coca-Cola in Belmont for many years as an account manager.
Steven will be remembered as a loving son, brother and father. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had a passion for hunting white tail deer with his compound bow. One of his favorite things about hunting was being with his father, brother and other family members. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, four wheeling, dirt biking and anything that included being outside. He was a free spirt and will be truly missed.
Family members include his children, Hailey Haskins, Ryley Haskins, and Hutch Haskins, all of Canterbury; his parents, Nancy and David Haskins Sr. of Franklin; two sisters, Nancy Hanks and husband Greg Hanks of Old Orchard Beach, ME and Brenda McDonald and husband Wayne of Andover; one brother, David Haskins Jr. and wife Joanne of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 27th at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Interment will be in Franklin Cemetery at a later date. Celebration of life will be on August 21st at the Franklin VFW from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
