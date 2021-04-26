BRIDGEWATER — Steven E. Szabadics, 74, died Thursday, April 22, 2021 with his wife and two children by his side, due to complications from Agent Orange exposure. One of two sons of the late Steve and Rose (Wittkofsky) Szabadics, Steven was born and raised in NJ. In the fall of 1965, he met his future wife Maryann, the love of his life. In 1966, he joined the U.S. Air Force for four years active duty, serving in Vietnam. He proudly served his country for 19 more years with the Air National Guard.
Steve and Maryann married in 1969, and started to build their family in 1972. The family moved from South River NJ to Holderness, NH in 1989, where Steven started his own business, Four Seasons Refrigeration. His love for NH started as a young child, when he vacationed here with his parents.
Steven’s family was always his first and most important part of his life. There wasn’t a day that went by, that he didn’t have a smile on his face, and he always cherished every moment; whether it was at home or enjoying the coast of ME, a place the whole family loved to go to together. He was a lifelong Mets fan, a sport he and his son enjoyed watching together. He had a love for classic cars. Steven purchased and restored a 1967 Dodge Dart, which he and his wife loved bringing to car shows. After their granddaughter was born, he and Maryann moved to Bridgewater to be closer to her. Anna was the light of his life, and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for her or go to, to make her happy. She affectionately called him Bampy, which he proudly displayed on his license plate.
Family members include his wife of 51 years, Maryann (Dzielak) Szabadics; a son, Randy Szabadics; a daughter and son-in-law, Amy & Brian Jirkovsky and a granddaughter, Anna Lily Jirkovsky, all of Bridgewater NH; along with sisters-in-law, Joanne Dzielak of PA and Charlene Dzielak of NJ. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Donald Szabadics; Godmother, Mary Ellen Giddes, and Godfather Albert (Louis) Zaabadick Sr.
Services — A private service and interment will be held at a later date at NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to International Myeloma Foundation, 12659 Riverside Dr. Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607 or at https://give.myeloma.org or the Disabled American Veterans at https://secure.dav.org.
To leave a condolence or share a memory with the family, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.