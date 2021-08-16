LACONIA — Stephen Carleton Brown-Wooster Sr., 48, passed away unexpectedly while boating on Lake Winnipesaukee on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
Stephen was born on May 4, 1973 in Boston, MA, the son of Brenda L. Brown and George W. Wooster.
Stephen attended Assabet Valley Vocational High School. He studied AutoCAD at Shawsheen Valley Tech High School. He was the owner and operator of SBW Landscape in Laconia. He had a love for Lake Winnipesaukee and boating was his passion.
Stephen Sr. is survived by his three sons, Stephen Jr., Michael and Justin; his mother, Brenda; his father, George; his fiancé, Caroline Grace; his grandchildren, Augustus and Olive; brother, Derek; four sisters, Jodie, Laura, Julia and Tracy; Aunt Pamela and her husband William; his godson, Patrick; his cousin, James; and numerous extended family and friends.
Calling Hours will be from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., on Friday, August 20, 2021, in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
A Private Graveside Service will be held with immediate family only.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
