SHARON SPRINGS, KAN. — Stanley Raymond Weeks, 77, of Sharon Springs, KS, lost his fight with cancer on July 13, 2020.
Stan entered this world on March 26, 1943, in Laconia, NH, born to Leslie and Blanche Weeks. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, receiving special commendations in marksmanship.
His spirit of adventure led him across the country, where he eventually settled in western Kansas. During his lifetime, his jobs were as varied as his interests. He flew planes, managed a restaurant, drove truck, and more. He loved putting miles on his Harley, cooking, working in his garage and keeping up with his grandkids. He never met a stranger and loved drinking coffee and having long conversations with friends and family.
He loved his family and was a devoted Papa. He never hesitated to travel many miles to attend the various school events of his grandchildren — or just cook them blueberry muffins for breakfast.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Blanche.
He is survived by his four children, Leslie Fry and her husband, Russell, Ray Weeks and his fiancée Natalie, Courtney Warden and her husband, Dylan, and Diane Bean and her husband, John. He has eight beloved grandchildren, including Ethan, Sam and Will Fry, Atticus Weeks, Beau and Kylie Warden and Sarah and Seth Holt. His surviving siblings include Jean Weeks, Brenda Moore and Phil Weeks.
There will be a small military funeral Thursday, August 6, at 10 a.m. in the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Wakeeney, followed by a come-and-go Celebration of Life from 5-7 p.m. at the CAB Building in Sharon Springs.
Memorials can be made to the Wallace County VFW, P.O. Box 324, Sharon Springs, KS 67758.
