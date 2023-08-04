Spencer M. Jackson

Spencer M. Jackson

EXETER — Spencer M. Jackson, 86, passed away Aug. 1. He was born on May 8, 1937, in Manhattan, New York. He leaves behind his two sons Bryce and Todd; his granddaughter, Sarah; as well as his brothers, Bob and Steve.

Spencer’s passion for skiing started at Proctor Academy and continued through Middlebury College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army for a few years and went on to receive an M.A.T. degree from Antioch University.

