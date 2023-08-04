EXETER — Spencer M. Jackson, 86, passed away Aug. 1. He was born on May 8, 1937, in Manhattan, New York. He leaves behind his two sons Bryce and Todd; his granddaughter, Sarah; as well as his brothers, Bob and Steve.
Spencer’s passion for skiing started at Proctor Academy and continued through Middlebury College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army for a few years and went on to receive an M.A.T. degree from Antioch University.
Spencer and Barabara met at Antioch and were married for 54 years. They moved to Wolfeboro in 1971, where they raised Bryce and Todd, and even though they moved to Exeter in 2015, they still considered Wolfeboro their home.
Spencer truly loved the outdoors and exercising in general. It didn’t matter what he was doing: chopping wood, clearing ski trails, hiking or biking. He did it all with a passion. He was never one to sit idle, especially if there was snow on the ground or work to be done. He loved to ski, cross-country most of all. He was often found on the Sewall Woods or Abenaki cross-country trails in Wolfeboro, either skiing on them in the winter or preparing them in the summer.
Spencer Jackson had self-determination that was unmatched. His determination guided him through life and blazed the trail for those around him. He put 100% into pursuing the goals and beliefs he committed to. These were the last words he wrote: “Tenacity, strength, stoicism and determination will always pull you through.”
His service will be held at the First Congregational Church in Wolfeboro on Sept. 21, at 11 a.m.
