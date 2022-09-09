Shirley B. Lavarnway, 73

FRANKLIN — Shirley B. Lavarnway, 73, of Franklin, a native and longtime Nashua resident, passed away Friday morning, September 2, 2022, at Concord Hospital after a period of declining health.

Born in Nashua on August 25, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Oscar L. and Rita E. (Laquarre) Lavarnway. Educated in local schools, Shirley was a graduate of Nashua High School Class of 1967 and furthered her education at St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as a licensed practical nurse.

