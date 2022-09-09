FRANKLIN — Shirley B. Lavarnway, 73, of Franklin, a native and longtime Nashua resident, passed away Friday morning, September 2, 2022, at Concord Hospital after a period of declining health.
Born in Nashua on August 25, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Oscar L. and Rita E. (Laquarre) Lavarnway. Educated in local schools, Shirley was a graduate of Nashua High School Class of 1967 and furthered her education at St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as a licensed practical nurse.
Shirley began her career as a nurse at some local nursing homes. She later worked at Anheuser-Busch in Merrimack and the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Nashua.
In her leisure time, Shirley was an avid reader and puzzles solver. She enjoyed Disney movies and listening to music of the Beach Boys and Katy Perry. She also loved animals, especially puppies, and most important to her was the love of her family.
Members of her family include a brother, Roger O. Lavarnway and his wife Thelma of Nashua; three sisters, Cecile A. Chenel and her husband Gerry of Tilton, Joan A. Hudson of Sharon, and the late Sylvia I. Friend of Lyndonville, Vermont, who passed away in May 2013; also many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Concord Hospital for their care, kindness and support of Shirley.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service will take place in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, 32 Pine Hill Avenue, Nashua, on Friday, September 9, at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Franklin Animal Shelter and Petfinder, 19 Rescue Road, Franklin, NH 03235.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.