PLYMOUTH — With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Shirley Ann (Wright) Cutter, 79, on November 21, 2022, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all whose lives she touched.
Born in Plymouth on September 6, 1943, she was the daughter of Herman Arthur Wright and Dorothy Ann Vintinner. She attended Campton Elementary and graduated from Plymouth Area High School in 1961. Shirley met the love of her life, Richard Frank Cutter Sr., on a blind date in 1959. After Richard's return from overseas military service, they were engaged and later married on April 20,1963. Richard and Shirley had three children, Richard Frank Cutter Jr., Colleen Marie Cutter, and they were predeceased by an infant son, Brian Steven Cutter.
As a youth, Shirley worked in a shoe polish factory in Epping, as a telephone switchboard operator in the early '60s for Sprague Electric Co., and then went on to pursue a lifelong career as a seamstress for Plymouth Stitching Co., retiring in 1999.
Shirley's pastimes included gardening, crocheting and knitting many beautiful things for her family and friends. She was also highly skilled at canning and making incredible food. When not busy in the kitchen, Shirley enjoyed many years candlepin bowling with her husband throughout the '70s, '80s and '90s. Shirley had a good left hook playing for teams the Diehards and Mount Whittiers.
Shirley adored bird watching and had a special knack for knowing which bird was singing by its unique call. She enjoyed a good country song and traveling the country to visit family and friends. Shirley was always there for honest advice, was a patient and loving teacher, and filled the home with warmth, kindness and laughter.
Shirley is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 59 years, Richard F. Cutter Sr. of Plymouth; son, Richard F. Cutter Jr. (Jennie) of Thornton; daughter, Colleen Cutter (Mike Manita) of Meredith; six grandchildren, Rhiley Cutter (Nathan Wilson) of Gainesboro, Tennessee, Seth Conkey of Meredith, Daniel Cutter of Thornton, Zachary Conkey of Meredith, Jaryn Cutter of Naples, Florida, Mikey Manita of Meredith; aunt Judy (Vintinner) Lowery of Brunswick, Georgia; sisters, Jean (Doug) Bishop of Rumney, Marie (Lawrence) Hill of Franklin and Wendy Wright of Plymouth; sisters-in-law, Mary Wright of New Hampton and Joan Wright of Hermon, Maine; brothers, Herman (Louise) Wright of Plymouth, Robert (Cindy) Wright of Bridgewater and Mike Wright (Marilyn Dostie) of Campton. She is predeceased by her parents; and brothers, David Wright of Hermon, Maine, and William Wright of New Hampton.
Shirley was a wonderful and loving mother who gave her all to her family. We will never be able to fill the space left behind by her. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Please join us for a celebration of Shirley's life. Visitation will be held Monday, November 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue, Ashland.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 29, at 1 p.m., in the Riverside Cemetery, Fairground Road, Plymouth. A gathering will follow the graveside service.
The family requests that any donations of flowers be sent to the Dupuis Funeral Home.
