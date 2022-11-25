Shirley A. Cutter

Shirley A. Cutter

PLYMOUTH — With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Shirley Ann (Wright) Cutter, 79, on November 21, 2022, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all whose lives she touched.

Born in Plymouth on September 6, 1943, she was the daughter of Herman Arthur Wright and Dorothy Ann Vintinner. She attended Campton Elementary and graduated from Plymouth Area High School in 1961. Shirley met the love of her life, Richard Frank Cutter Sr., on a blind date in 1959. After Richard's return from overseas military service, they were engaged and later married on April 20,1963. Richard and Shirley had three children, Richard Frank Cutter Jr., Colleen Marie Cutter, and they were predeceased by an infant son, Brian Steven Cutter.

