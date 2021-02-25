MEREDITH — Sandra Cousins, 75, of Route 25, died on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA.
Sandra was born on January 28, 1946 in Laconia, NH the daughter of the late Ernest and Viola (Horner) Mitchell. She worked for Allen Rogers in Laconia for many years.
Sandra loved her family, especially time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed baking and playing bingo with her friends. She also spent many hours volunteering in her community.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 35 years, Donald Cousins; three sons, Peter Marceau and his wife, Terri, Mark Marceau and his wife, Brenda, and Rudy Tibbetts Jr. and his wife Lesle; her step-daughter, Billie-Jo Kennie; her grandchildren, Tippany, Tami, Tim, Tom, Brett, Jenny, Mark, Isabelle, Craig, Caden, Joseph, and Timothy; numerous great-grandchildren; and her sister, Donna Swain; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her son, Timmy Todd Tibbetts; her brother, Ernest Mitchell Jr.; and four sisters, Mary Heath, Eva Goupil, Rose Mitchell, and Anna Belanger.
There will be no calling hours.
Services will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
