Sandra Burt, 76

Sandra Burt, 76

CENTER BARNSTEAD — Sandra Esty Burt, 76, peacefully passed away on August 16, 2022, in the comfort of her beloved "Neva Dun Farm" home in Center Barnstead, with her husband Ken by her side. He remained with her 24/7 as caregiver for the last seven months and with the help of Bayada Hospice, their son Ezra, and his daughter Jaden Burt (who has lived with her grandparents prior to just starting freshman year at UNH). Together they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on June 12, 2022.

Sandy was a breast cancer survivor in 2005 and courageously battled brain cancer for the last 2 1/2 years. Born in Plymouth, and raised in Hebron, Sandy completed grades 1-8 in the village one-room schoolhouse, graduated Bristol High School and UNH with a BA in Arts. She and Ken met at UNH where he was a graduate student earning his M.S.E.E.

