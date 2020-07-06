FRANKLIN — Sandra A. (LaValley) Clark, 81, a longtime resident of the Tilton-Northfield areas died Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Mountain Ridge Genesis Center in Franklin following a period of failing health. Staff was at her side at the time of her passing. She had been a resident there since 2012 along with her husband Bob, moving there from Northfield after living there for 16 years. Sandy was born in Franklin, January 9, 1939, daughter of the late, Ernest D. and Olive G. (Daigneau) LaValley. Sandy spent her youth in Tilton and attended school there. She was a graduate of Tilton Northfield High
Sandy was a homemaker and she and her husband Bob ran the Central Launderette at the Franklin Shopping Center for several years until Bob’s retirement. They had been married for 58 years at the time Bob died. Sandy was a night owl and enjoyed eating late night snacks. She loved to make other residents laugh and kept staff on their toes. Her family would go to a window during the virus so they could have some contact with their mom and grand mom. Due to her dementia she was not fully aware but had that constant smile which pleased her family.
She was predeceased by her parents, and her husband, Robert E. Clark Sr. in 2014
Her family includes, her son, Robert E. Clark Jr. and his wife Tina of Franklin; her daughters, Tina Bartlett and her husband, Dan of Northfield and Cindy Hobart and her husband Rick of Tilton; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Stuart P. LaValley and his wife Robin of Northfield and Stanley P. Lavalley of Warren, NH; sister, Shirley (LaValley) Twombley of Maryland; Generational nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the virus, there are no calling hours planned. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the family lot in Park Cemetery in Tilton where she will be buried with her husband Bob. Prayers will be offered to celebrate Sandy’s life.
Those who are able may make a memorial contribution in Sandy’s name to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Hampshire, 814 Elm St., Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the Clark Family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com
