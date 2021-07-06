BELMONT — It is with great sadness for the Dame/Berg family to announce the passing of their dad, Russell "Rusty" Dame Jr., 63, of Belmont, on July 2, 2021, at home surrounded by family and his beloved dog Sophie by his side. His passing comes from a broken heart after losing his wife Theresa in March to COVID and a long battle with lung disease.
Russell was born on January 21, 1958 in Laconia, NH, to the late Russell Dame Sr. and Florence (DeHart) Turcotte. He grew up in the Laconia/Lakeport area until his early teens when his family moved to Franklin.
In 1976, he met the love of his life, Theresa Berg, and her four children. They moved to Laconia to start a new life welcoming their son Christopher in 1977, their daughter Kristy in 1979 and married in 1989.
Rusty worked many years for Rene Gilbert and Son in maintenance and went on to retire after a career of maintenance and groundskeeper for Lakeside Landscaping.
In Rusty's earlier years with his family, trips to Storyland, Six Gun City, and Santa's Village were a tradition and he carried this tradition on with Theresa and the kids to include The Old Man of the Mountain and Fantasy Farm. Night fishing on Lily Pond in Gilford was also one of his favorite pastimes.
Rusty was a jokester and a jack of all trades. If something needed building, repairing, or replacing, he was the man you called and you could always count on.
His other favorite pastimes were building his chopper and a go-cart in the backyard, listening to Rock and Roll, annual trips to the Hopkinton State Fair, and watching WWF (World Wrestling Federation). He even met Andre the Giant at the IGA when the WWF made an appearance in Laconia in the late 1970s. He leaves great memories for those that knew him.
Russell is survived by sister, Debby Bourdeau; and brothers, Ronald Dame (partner Sheila), Richard Turcotte (wife Angie) and Troy Turcotte (wife Bobby Jo); and his children, Juanita Berg, Tina Gilbert (husband Art), Gary Berg Jr., Christopher Dame Sr. (Fiancé Louise) and Kristy Dame. He leaves his grandchildren, Phillip (whom Rusty and Theresa raised as their own son), Alyssa, Amanda, Hope, Jacob, Ryan, Kelly, Christopher Jr., Brady, Nicholas; and great-grandchildren, Jayden, Aubrey and Layla; and his loving dog, Sophie; along with an endless amount of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his daughter, Sherry McHugh and grandson, Matthew Berg.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Karen of the Lakes Region VNA for her compassion and care.
A Graveside Burial will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 9 a.m., at the South Road Cemetery, Belmont, NH. All family and friends are welcome to attend.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
