FRANKLIN — Rosemary Davis, 72, of Franklin, passed at her home on March 19, 2022.
She was born in Eastport, ME on March 1, 1950 the daughter of Harold Dinsmore and Phyllis (Ashby) Wilkins.
Rosemary loved being surrounded by family and friends, especially around the holidays. She enjoyed shopping, seafood dinners and spending time in the sunshine. She was extremely protective of her three boys who tested her limits when they were younger. She will be missed by many.
Family members include her husband of 36 years, Dennis L. Davis of Franklin; three sons: Thomas Edward Walshaw of Rumney, John Joseph Walshaw of Moultonborough, and Jason Wayne Merrill of Northfield; her mother, Phyllis of Franklin; grandchildren, John Walshaw, Autumn Walshaw, Tom Corliss, Jessica Marino, Julieanne Marie Walshaw, and Allie Merrill; two great-grandchildren, Jameson Edward Walshaw and Matthew Marino; sisters, Sharon Moses of Ocala, FL, Ruby Elaine Montambault of Tilton, and Sandra Jean Ashby Briggs of Bristol; and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held in the Spring following a graveside service at Franklin Cemetery.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.