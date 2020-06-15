CANTERBURY — Rosario A. Cadorette, 99, died peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020, with family at his side, at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton where he resided since 2018. He was born on June 4, 1921 in Phillipsburg, Quebec, Canada, son of the late Arthur L. and Eva (Lariviere) Cadorette. As a young boy, he and his family moved from Phillipsburg to Northfield, Vermont where he graduated from Northfield High School, class of 1940.
Soon after high school graduation, World War II broke out. As a Canadian citizen Rosario was exempt from military service. He waived his exemption, volunteered to be drafted, and became a naturalized US citizen in 1942. He served in the U. S. Army, Company C, 13th Infantry Regiment, 8th Division. He was a highly decorated veteran and recipient of three Purple Hearts and two Bronze Star medals. While fighting in the Northern France Campaign, he suffered a bullet wound to his head. Four months later in the Rhineland Campaign he suffered severe shrapnel wounds to his head, left wrist and hand. He was brought back to America to Cushing General Hospital in Framingham, Massachusetts for rehabilitation. Rosario would spend 10 months learning once again how to walk and talk. His left arm was restored to partial use. During his stay at Cushing Hospital he met and had a strong relationship with Helen Keller whose visits provided inspiration. He also met a dietician, Alicia Holder, who would become his wife of 46 years until her death in 1992. They had three daughters.
In spite of his physical limitations he worked at Hermsdorf Manufacturing in Manchester, NH and became the head finisher for specialty products such as the famous teardrop display cases at Tiffany's and interiors for Chris Craft water craft. Rosario worked there for 39 years and never once had any of his work rejected or returned as unsatisfactory. Following his retirement and his wife's death, he returned to Northfield, Vermont where he was reacquainted with, and married, Bernice Pierson until her death in 2009.
Rosario was a courageous man with extreme determination and perseverance. He was also kind, caring, wise, and honorable. He was a devout Catholic and his faith was his daily lifeline and foundation. He was also a loyal member of many organizations including the American Legion Post 58, Disabled American Veterans, and Carpenters Union. He loved his friends and family, music, socializing, and growing flowers and vegetables. He also enjoyed bowling, shooting, cooking and his daily exercise discipline consisting of 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, and a two+ mile walk until age 96.
Rosario leaves his daughters, Susan and her husband Robert Nolan of Sandwich, Massachusetts, Sally Crowell of Canterbury, NH and Patricia Beach of Bartlett, NH; stepchildren, Kay and her husband Stanley Matheson, David Pierson and his wife Vickie, and Nancy and her husband James Hall, all of Northfield, Vermont; six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; numerous comrades and friends; and, many staff members at NHVH who lovingly and skillfully cared for him. He loved you all.
Following Rosario's wishes, there are no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Parish in Belmont, NH on June 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following, there will be a final commendation at the Veterans Memorial (located next to the church) presented by the American Legion Post 58. Burial with military honors will be held at the Bourne National Cemetery, Bourne, Massachusetts, next to his first wife.
Those who wish may make a contribution in Rosario's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Boys Town, P. O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010; or, Shriners Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. Rosario felt that all children deserved a chance to live a happy and healthy life; throughout his life his monthly donations to these and other children's organizations were assured.
Assisting his family is the William F. Smart Funeral Home in Tilton, NH. For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com
