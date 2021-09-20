Ronald F. Sousa, 66, passed away on the morning of September 12, 2021, at Concord Hospital - Laconia after a long period of illness.
Ronald “Ron” Sousa was born in Fall River, MA, on September 28, 1954, to parents Frank and Hilda (Baldaia) Sousa, and spent a majority of his adult life in the greater Campton, NH, area. Upon graduation from high school in 1972, Ron began a 35-year career in the restaurant industry, eventually owning four restaurants in Maine and New Hampshire, including The Millaway Cafe in Lincoln and Swazey’s Back Porch at Mill Falls Marketplace in Meredith.
Ron was well known for his big heart and his love for everyone. He was happiest when cooking and entertaining friends and loved ones. Always looking to share recipes, Ron treated food and his cooking as a physical expression of love. He enjoyed music, food, and family, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him and his larger than life personality. Ron was extremely outgoing, and loved meeting new people. To Ron, there was no such thing as a stranger; only friends he had not yet met.
Ron is survived by two sons, Cory, his wife Jennifer, his two grandchildren of Plymouth, NH, and Nathan; his partner, Yvonne and her daughter of Ashland, NH; as well as his spouse, Robert (Brian) of Meredith, NH; his ex-wife Susan of Franklin, NH; and his longtime friend Martha of Bristol, NH. Ron also had three sisters, Patricia of Decatur of Alabama, Beverly of Taunton, MA, and Cynthia of Locust Grove, VA, and one brother, Eric of Fall River, MA.
He was predeceased by his grandson, Zachary, son of Nathan, in 2014.
There will be no funeral or calling hours as per Ron’s final wishes. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Farm Table in Campton, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron’s name to the two charitable organizations nearest to his heart, The March of Dimes and the Alzheimer’s Association.
