LACONIA — Ronald Ernest Shampney Jr., 51, of High Street, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at his home.
Ron was a lifelong resident of Laconia. He spent 20 plus years working at Laconia Ice Company. He was a loving son, husband and a father. He adored his son Ethyn and attended all of his sports activities. He loved to spend his free time doing outdoor activities where they both love to go fishing together. He was also an avid fan of the Patriots.
He will be greatly missed and will always be in our hearts forever.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Mechel Shampney; sons, Anthony Abbott of Laconia, Ethyn Shampney of Laconia; father, Ronald E. Shampney Sr.; mother, Joanne (Hill) Libby; brothers, David Libby and his wife Darlene of Belmont; sister, Lisa Moulton and husband Kevin of Laconia; grandson, Noah Abbott of Laconia; one niece, two nephews, one great-niece, and one great-nephew.
There will be no calling hours
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jann 28, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Conference Center on Blueberry Lane, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St. Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.