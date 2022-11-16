Roland W. Moore, 88

ASHLAND — Roland Ward “Mort” Moore, 88, died at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith on November 15, 2022, following a period of failing health.

He was born in Newton, Massachusetts, on June 5, 1934, the son of Henry and Flora (Ward) Moore. Mort spent his early years in Newton before relocating to Ashland, New Hampshire, in 1948. He attended the Ashland Schools, graduating from Ashland High School class of 1953. After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was employed at General Electric in Lynn, Massachusetts, at Scott and Williams in Laconia, at IPC, and at Freudenberg as a machinist.

