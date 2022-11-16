Roland W. Moore, 88

ASHLAND — Roland Ward “Mort” Moore, 88, died at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith on November 15, 2022, following a period of failing health.
He was born in Newton, Massachusetts, on June 5, 1934, the son of Henry and Flora (Ward) Moore. Mort spent his early years in Newton before relocating to Ashland, New Hampshire, in 1948. He attended the Ashland Schools, graduating from Ashland High School class of 1953. After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was employed at General Electric in Lynn, Massachusetts, at Scott and Williams in Laconia, at IPC, and at Freudenberg as a machinist.
Mort was a member of the Ashland Fire Department, the Dupuis-Cross Post #15 American Legion, a member and past Exalted Ruler of the Plymouth Elks Lodge #2312, Ashland Sports Boosters, and the Ashland Little League Program. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, swimming, and trips to Nova Scotia.
He was predeceased by his son, Richard Moore.
He is survived by his son, Scott Moore of Plymouth; daughter, Lori Mayo of Meredith, and son Craig Moore of Ashland; nine grandchildren, Jeffery Moore, Michael Moore, Derek Moore, Cameron Evans, Isabelle Mayo, Colby Moore, Cierra Moore, Jacob Moore, and Mark Doyle; and four great-grandchildren, Conor Moore, Kingsley Moore, Carson Moore, and Charlie Moore.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Green Grove Cemetery, Main Street, Ashland, NH 03217. For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dupuis-Cross Post #15 American Legion, PO Box 423, 37 Main Street, Ashland, NH 03217.
