Roger L. Scott, 83

TILTON — Roger Lawrence "Larry" Scott, 83, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Concord Hospital - Franklin.
Larry was born February 16, 1939 in Rosalia, WA, to David and Elzena (Richter) Scott.
As the son of missionary parents, Larry grew up in Peru. He was the founding Pastor of Trinity Temple, a church in PA. A prolific writer, Larry wrote a book entitled, "The Making of a Model" and bi-lined a weekly column for several local newspapers. He was an avid reader, loved to travel, was an excellent photographer, a big fan of car racing, and enjoyed daily "power walks."
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Hughes) Scott; his daughter, Sheila Coache and her husband Greg; his brother, David Scott and his wife Cheryl; sisters, Pat Stidham, Judy Gillens and her husband Steve, and Lucy Albanese; three grandchildren, Jason, Jonathan, and Justin Coache; and six great-grandchildren.
A Calling Hour will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Funeral Service will take place at 12:00 p.m. in the Carriage House with Larry's grandson, Jason Coache, officiating.
Burial will follow at Evans Cemetery, White Rock Hill Road, Bow.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
