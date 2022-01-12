MOULTONBOROUGH — Roger F. Carder, 74, of Moultonborough passed away on November 24, 2021. He was born December 5, 1946, the son of Kenneth and Irene Carder.
Roger served in the Navy from October 5, 1964 to December 4, 1967. He worked at Aavid Thermal for 18 years, Accellent, and Greene’s Corner Market. He loved NASCAR and also raced a car on the ice in Meredith.
Roger was married for 53 years to his wife Shirley of Moultonborough. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Wanda Carder.
He was predeceased by his father and mother, as well as his brother Steve and Steve’s wife Ok-Hui.
