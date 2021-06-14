Robert Z. Hamelin, age 81, passed away suddenly at home on June 2, 2021, with his loving wife and daughter by his side. He was born June 30, 1939 in Laconia, NH to Joseph Z. Hamelin and Marjorie (Hughes) Hamelin. He attended Laconia Catholic schools and graduated from Laconia High School.
He worked as a young boy with the Laconia Police Department in the Civil Patrol before joining the Army in 1961. He served his country in Vietnam with the A Battery 2nd Battalion 9th Artillery Regiment. He toured in Special Forces for a time. He was awarded several commendations, citations, medals, and campaign ribbons including the Air Medal with 7 Oak Leaf Clusters.
Upon his honorable discharge from the Army in 1964, he returned home and worked as a police officer for the Laconia, NH and Belmont, NH police departments. In the late 60s he moved to Moultonboro, NH where he became a Journeyman plumber for McGrath Plumbing and Heating and later as a plumber for Rand's Hardware in Plymouth, NH.
In 1970 he married Sharon (Flanders) his wife of almost 51 years. They had a daughter, Dawn Melanie Hamelin, with whom he had a special bond and adored.
For 20 years he was a project manager at Camp Winaukee in Moultonboro, NH, retiring in 2001. He was a dedicated firefighter with the Moultonboro Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years and a part-time police officer in the Moultonboro Police Department in the 80s.
Bob loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with his family and friends camping. During the summer he enjoyed family getaways to the ocean at Pine Point, Maine. Bob was an avid drummer in the earlier years and loved listening to music of the older Era's. He spent many hours working with his Kubota on various projects. Together he and Sharon enjoyed many years traveling to the Caribbean Islands. Bob was a caring family man with a sense of humor and an occasional prankster.
In addition to his wife and daughter, Bob leaves behind several nieces and nephews and extended family members. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Marjorie Hamelin; sisters, Patricia Loring, Carolyn Cross, Nancy Smith, Joan Hamelin; and brother, Joseph "Ted" Hamelin.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, NH on June 24th at 11 a.m. A reception will immediately follow at the Squam Valley Masonic Lodge in Holderness, NH for friends and family.
Donations may be made in Bob's name to the Moultonboro Fire and Rescue Department, P.O. Box 446, Moultonboro, NH 03254.
To view his online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.csnh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.