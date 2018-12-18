LACONIA — Robert Wendell Hildreth, a giant of a man, changed his address to Heaven a few weeks ago. Although he moved to California in the 1960s for work, at heart Bob (“Hilly”) was a hometown boy of Lakeport/Laconia. He loved the woods and fishing in the brooks and lakes, but most of all he loved the people of New Hampshire.
He is remembered as an outstanding athlete of both football and track and field at Laconia High School (1955 Sachems) and at the University of New Hampshire where he also belonged to the SAE fraternity. He never lost his New Hampshire “accent” and loved answering the question “Where are you from?”
Hilly was dedicated to staying in touch with old friends, including Cracker Miller and John Perley, since first grade at Mechanic Street School; the 1955 Sachems “Fab Five” — Carl LaFond, Joe McGonagle, Andre "Bib" Paquette, and Dick Clark; Dave “Gus” Gustafson, Budsie Jacques, John Kelly, Joan Lakeman Morin and Jean Lakeman Charron, Dick Ogden, Jerry “Sully” Sullivan, Don Trimble, Sheila Weeks and so many more. He attended the UNH Homecoming football game for many years.
In California, he worked 32 years for Southern California Edison, loved gardening, refereed soccer, was an advisor at the SAE house at UCLA, and played golf, where he won money off his friends and then bought them lunch. He loved life and was very social; his big laugh and ready smile were his trademarks.
He met his beloved wife, Janet (Evans), in Lakeport. She preceded him in death, along with his brothers, Harold “Buster” Hildreth, James Hildreth, and Howard Hildreth.
He is survived by his sister, Susan McBey (nee Carter) of Tilton; his brothers, Wesley Carter of Moultonborough and Allen “Bud” Carter who now lives in Mississippi, and his children Holly, Jeff, and Kerry.
Hilly’s and Jan’s ashes will be spread in New Hampshire in view of Mount Chocorua.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.