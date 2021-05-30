LACONIA — Robert "Bob" Wayne Legassie, 72, of Warren Street, and of Englewood, Florida, passed away with his loving family by his side on Monday, February 1, 2021 in Port Charlotte, Florida, following a brief illness.
Bob was born on December 17, 1948 in Laconia, the son of the late Fred and Irene (Cloutier) Legassie. He was a lifelong resident of Laconia, and graduated from Laconia High School. He and his wife Kathy enjoyed their winters at their home in Englewood, Florida.
Bob was a decorated US Marine Corp veteran, and received the purple heart for heroism.
He worked for the Laconia Post Office for 38 years, retiring in 2009.
Bob was a member of the Laconia VFW Post #1670, the Laconia American Legion Post #1 and Streetcar Company Community Theater.
He enjoyed gardening, reading, photography, and volunteering for Streetcar Company; he was always willing to lend a hand when needed.
Family was most important to Bob; he loved to travel to Alaska to visit his granddaughter Hazel several times a year. He was known as a gentle soul not just to his wife, children, grandchild and siblings, but also to all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathryn (Sargent) Legassie of Laconia; two daughters, Kristy Schweinefus and her husband, Darren, of AK and Dawn March and her husband, Dave, of AZ; a granddaughter, Hazel Dawn Schweinefus; brothers, Richard Legassie, Norman and Zilla Legassie, Raymond and Mary Legassie; sisters, Cindy and Tom Balint, Marcia and Jerry Moore; three nieces and six nephews; brother-in-law, Richard and Sue Sargent; and cousin-in-law, Carolyn Bancroft.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Bob's memory may be made to the NH Veterans Home - Resident Benefit Fund, 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH, 03276 or the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247, nhhumane.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
