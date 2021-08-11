LACONIA — Robert S. Kereage, 88, of the Taylor Community, passed away on Aug. 9.
Robert was born March 14, 1933, in Haverhill, Massachusetts, the son of George and Katherine (Gianopoulos) Kereage.
He graduated from Haverhill High School in 1951, and then attended Burdett College in Boston, graduating in 1953. Robert then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Robert owned and operated Robert's Hardware in North Andover, Massachusetts, for many years, moving there in 1965 upon marriage to Dorothy (Fantini) Kereage. He later worked for Star Paper in Haverhill, until 1983 when he and Dorothy moved to Laconia and purchased Birch Knoll Motel, which they rebuilt and operated until 1995, when they retired and moved to Gilford.
As a hobby, Robert enjoyed making golf clubs. Robert was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge of Haverhill and was a Shriner.
Robert leaves behind his wife Dorothy of 56 years, his son Robert G. Kereage and his wife Aimee, and his granddaughter Chloe Kereage of Exeter.
Calling hours will be held Friday, Aug. 13, noon-2 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St.
A private burial will be held at Linwood Cemetery in Haverhill, Massachusetts.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
