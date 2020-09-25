Robert R. Simoneau, 67

LAKELAND, FL — Robert “Bob” Raymond Simoneau, 67, formerly of Laconia, died at his Florida home in late August after a long illness.
Bob graduated from Laconia High School (Class of 1971) where he was active in sports and served as tri-captain of the 1970-71 football team. He later worked as regional sales manager for Timco, a watch repair franchise company based in Newport Beach, California, for nearly a decade before returning to the Lakes Region where he was a sales representative for several automobile dealerships in the area. An avid golfer and sports buff, Bob loved competition as much as he loved gatherings with his family and friends.
Predeceased by his parents, Geraldine and Raymond Simoneau, Bob’s surviving family members include his son, Ryan Simoneau of Las Vegas, Nevada; brothers, Peter Simoneau of Golden, Colorado, and Gary Simoneau of Belmont, New Hampshire; and nieces, Jacqueline Mancini of Denver, Colorado, and Nicole Reardon of Hopkinton, Massachusetts.
Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery will take place at a later date for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation by visiting www.lrscholarship.org/donors or by mail at: LRSF, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247.
