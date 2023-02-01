Robert M. Rooney, 75

BELMONT — Robert "Bob" Michael Rooney, 75, of Vineyard Way, passed away to God at his home, with his loving family at his side, on Jan. 30.
Born May 10, 1947, in Lynn, Massachusetts. He was the devoted son of the late Frederick J. and Evelyn E. (Collins) Rooney.
Bob attended St. Mary’s Grammar School and St. Mary’s Boys High School, class of 1966.
A real West Lynner and tower of inner and physical strength, Bob was a natural and competitive athlete all his life, especially excelling in hockey and football. His love of hockey began while growing up in Rockmere Gardens. Bobby learned to skate at the Lynn Common, which the City of Lynn flooded every winter. As an 8th grader, he played varsity hockey for St. Mary’s High School and was a fullback on the 8th grade football team at St. Mary’s Grammar School. Bob’s football career took off in high school, making the varsity team in his first year. As his talent developed, he played both sides of the ball — offensive guard and defensive tackle. Bob struggled with recurring knee injuries, but that did not deter him due to his mental toughness. Bob and his St. Mary’s classmate Jimmy O’Shea played in the Agganis All-Star game in 1966.
As a boy, Bob loved camping with his family at White Lake and Echo Lake in New Hampshire. Later, at the family home in Alton, Bob would spend each weekend and school vacation water skiing with his brothers on Lake Winnipesaukee and snow skiing with his brothers and his sister at Gunstock Mountain. Always looking for a challenge, Bob competed in many water-skiing races, including a two-day marathon. Of course, he had to master water-skiing barefoot, which he did.
Bob headed west in 1966 to Yuma, Arizona, to play college football at Arizona Western College. There on the field in the desert sun he met two of his lifelong pals and dearest friends, Tim Wogan and Dave Tomeo. He fell in love with the beauty of the desert and all the Southwest had to offer.
It was in high school while skiing at Gunstock that Bob met his beautiful wife and life partner, Paige Callahan. They traveled life’s journey together for 53 years.
Bob loved camping, boating, fishing, and traveling throughout the Rocky Mountains and exploring national parks. Bob loved the water, from the beaches of his youth on the North Shore of Boston to New Hampshire’s Lakes Region. He loved walking on beaches, getaways to Kennebunkport, and exploring Maine’s coastal regions. These were his calming places.
Bob was happiest when outside, working around the yard, but dreaded the fall cleanups which seemed to last months, and he would say that “we got more leaves than anyone in the neighborhood.” When everything was just right, Bob would simply honor the fruits of his labor and enjoy sitting back and enjoying his backyard mountain landscape views, beautiful sunrises and sunsets. He enjoyed these times most with his family and loved ones, sitting, conversing and sharing a meal.
His love for the water carried over to his career in the boat business. Bob’s Irish charm, good looks and warmth made him a natural salesperson. He first sold boats for Paige’s father at Channel Marine in the Weirs, then on to Lakeport Landing, and eventually spread his wings and went out on his own, starting his pride and joy with Winnipesaukee Marine of Gilford.
A gentle giant with a tender, loving soul, a warm and generous spirit, Bob had a heart as big as Fenway Park, and never forgot what it was to be 17 years old. Of all his accomplishments in life, Bob was most proud of his family and friends. Family meant everything to him and he was a protector for all those whom he loved.
Robert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Paige (Callahan) Rooney; his daughter, Kimberly Rooney Sharon and her husband Brian Sharon of Belmont; his son, Kevin Sheehan Rooney and his wife Betsy Hood Elliot Bingle of Jackson, Wyoming; his three cherished grandchildren, Ryan Patrick Rooney, Palmer Leighton Elliot Rooney and Eloise Isabella Taylor Rooney; his brothers, Francis and his wife Felicia of Lynn, Massachusetts, and John and his wife Kathleen of Salem, Massachusetts; and his sister, Maryanne and her husband Michael Hegan of Wakefield, Massachusetts. Bobby also leaves many lifelong friends, including Larry Kelleher, Jim Baldini, Sandy O’Meara, Tim Wogan, Dave Tomeo and the late Bobby O’Neil and Chris Joyce. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother, James "Jimmy" Rooney.
A calling hour will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m,. at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., at the church following the calling hour.
Burial will follow Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
To honor Bob’s memory, his family invites you to make an act of kindness or perhaps donate to the charity of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
