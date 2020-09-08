ALTON — Robert Hallstrom, 81, of Alton, passed away at Forestview Manor in Meredith on Aug. 31.
He was born in Teaneck, N.J. on June 14, 1939, the son of Joseph and Frances Hallstrom. He was raised in Dumont, N.J. and after high school graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Four years later, after returning home, he was appointed to the Dumont Police Department. He retired as a sergeant after 27 years of service to the town.
Bob and his wife, Elayne, fell in love with New Hampshire during their many family camping trips to the state. After they both retired in 1990, they moved to their home in Alton and have enjoyed all the beauty of the Lakes Region for the past 30 years.
Bob was very fortunate that their daughters both married and lived nearby. He enjoyed many years of boating, swimming, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his 4 grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elayne, his daughter Christine Steuer and her husband Tim, of Laconia, and daughter Cindy and her husband Rick Finethy of Alton. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kevin and Erik Steuer and Ashley Finethy Wheeler and Ricky Finethy. Bob was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Raymond.
There was a private family service, and burial followed in the New Riverside Cemetery.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association, P.O. Box 214, Laconia, NH 03247.
Arrangements by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home, to express condolences, visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.