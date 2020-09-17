NORTHFIELD — Robert E. Dexter Jr., of Northfield, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020 from injuries received from a motorcycle accident.
He was born in Laconia on Sept. 26, 1984 the son of Robert and Deborah Dexter. He attended Winnisquam Schools and was currently employed with Dish Network in Concord.
Rob’s passions were riding motorcycles with friends, camping, and the occasional trip to the casinos. He was also a member of American Legion Post 49 in Northfield.
Family members include his mother, Deborah A. Dexter of Northfield, and his brother, Mark A. Dexter of Northfield. He leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, and two step-sisters.
Rob will be greatly missed by his family as well as the abundance of close friends he had.
He was predeceased by his father, Robert E. Dexter who passed in 2016, his grandparents, and two uncles, Mark Bertulli and William Dexter.
A celebration of Rob’s life will be held at a later date.
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.