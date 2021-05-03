GILFORD — Robert Edgar Breton, 85, of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Gilford and Milford, NH, died on March 9, 2021 at Hope Hospice Care Center, Cape Coral, FL, after a short illness. “Bob” as he was known to his family and friends was born June 6, 1935, in Laconia, NH, the son of M. Yvonne (Morin) and Aime E. Breton.
Bob attended Gilford Elementary School, Gilford, NH, and was a member of the Class of 1954 at Laconia High School, Laconia, NH. Bob worked as a truck and school bus driver for a number of years. He learned the welding trade while working at Carpenter and Patterson Co., Laconia, NH, and continued in this field at Merrill-Boyden Company and New England Steel Fabricators, both in Milford, NH. Later, he was employed in maintenance for the two Milford Nursing Homes. Bob was very talented in home and custom repair and his logo “Don’t fret, call Bret” was most appropriate. After he and his wife moved to Cape Coral, FL in 1994, Bob worked for the Radisson Hotel in Fort Myers, FL, as a shuttle driver between the airport and hotel.
Bob was a communicant of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Community of Cape Coral, and former communicant of Our Lady of the Lakes Church, Lakeport, NH, and St. Patrick’s Church, Milford, NH. He was such a kind-hearted, thoughtful, and caring person who truly enjoyed helping people, especially when he could do so anonymously.
After retiring, Bob and Mary spent many summers camping; first in their pull-behind, and then in their motor home, as they travelled from Florida to New Hampshire, and back each year. They ventured by motor home to Illinois to visit their son and grandchildren and took trips to Niagara Falls and Montreal as well. Their first trip was a month-long camping tour of the Maritimes, which was definitely a favorite.
In addition, Bob and Mary enjoyed a two-week trip to Italy to visit their daughter and family and in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary, and a wonderful trip to Ireland, where they visited the grave of Mary’s second great-grandmother, a visionary at the Apparition of Knock.
Family members include his wife of 56 years, Mary E. (Murray) Breton of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Laconia and Milford, NH; his sons, Steven R. and his wife Lisa (Robichaud) Breton of Campton, NH; Douglas J. Breton and his partner, Katherine Chloros of Milford, NH; their sons, Timothy J. and his wife Marnie (Cleaves) Breton of Greenfield, NH; Joel M. and his wife Susan (Mason) Breton of Fremont, NH; step-sons, Brian M. Morin of Mahomet, IL; Kevin J. Morin of Milford, NH, and his former wife, Nancy M. Madeira of Nashua, NH; step-daughter, Denise E. (Morin) and her husband Stephen J. Michaud of Dunbarton, NH; 13 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Robert is survived by his brother Gerard A. Breton of Gilford, NH, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Bob was predeceased by his half-brothers Leo A. Breton, Andrew P. Breton, and sister-in-law Florence (Genest) Breton Allard, Roland A. Breton; and sister-in-law, Rita (Cote) Breton; half-sisters, Helene D. Breton and Annette B. Breton; his brother, Armand Leo and his wife Barbara (Cochrane) Breton of Lake Royale, NC; and most recently, his sister-in-law, Ruth Sewell Breton of Gilford, NH. He was also predeceased by his nephews, John A. Breton, son of Andrew and Florence, Mark G. Breton, son of Gerard and Ruth, and Jeffrey W. Breton, Gene R. Breton, and Brian B. Breton, all sons of Leo and Barbara.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia,NH 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Saint Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to SHARE Outreach, 1 Columbus Avenue, Milford, NH 03055, or to a charity of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
