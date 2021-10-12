LACONIA — Robert Donald Sanborn, 94, of Pine Brook Lane, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday October 6, 2021, after a short illness.
Robert was born on February 2, 1927 in Laconia, NH, to the late Donald K. and Elva (Walbridge) Sanborn. He lived in Laconia all his life, and in his senior year of high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Los Angeles in WWII as a morse code operator.
With an honorable discharge from the Navy, Robert returned home and then enrolled at Rochester Institute of Technology where he earned a degree in photography.
After returning to Laconia, he was employed for a short time at Woolworth’s Department Store where he met and later married the love of his life for 71 years, Earline Pearson.
Robert and Earline established Sanborn Photography Studio where he specialized in studio portraiture and photographed many weddings. He also worked at Tyler Press for a season before pioneering Alphacolor Film Developing Co. where he and Earline operated for over 30 years. After retiring in their seventies, they did the bookkeeping for My Coffee House for several more years.
Robert was very active member at South Baptist Church and served faithfully with his wife for many years. In 2012, he and his wife became members of Faith Alive Christian Fellowship which their son, John and his wife, Deborah established. Robert’s faith in the saving grace of Jesus Christ was evident by the way he lived his entire life.
Some of Robert’s hobbies and interests were playing clarinet in the Sanbornton Band for many years, enjoying videography, model railroading, golf, family and church gatherings, and Tucker Carlson.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Earline (Pearson) Sanborn of Laconia; their six children, Cheryl Morin and her husband John, Bob Sanborn and his wife Janet, Barbara Bidwell and her husband Bob, John Sanborn and his wife Deborah, Nancy McKeen and her husband Drew, and Donald Sanborn; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Calling Hour will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, at Faith Alive Christian Fellowship, 72 Primrose Drive South, Laconia, NH.
A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m., also at the church.
A Graveside Service will follow at Union Cemetery, Academy Street, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
