BRADENTON, Fla. — Robert Andrew Alder passed away July 18, 2019.
He was a long-time volunteer at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a member of Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion.
He was former president of Chateau Village Cooperative in Bradenton.
He is survived by his wife, Becky; son Matt (Sabrina) Alder; stepson Brian (Lynn) Beede; stepdaughter Erica Allen; brother Gary (Marie) Alder; sister Lori (Tim) Cushing; mother Bernice Grossman; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th St. W, Bradenton, FL 34205.
