Robert A.Tolstuk Sr., 67

BEDFORD — Robert Alec Tolstuk Sr., 67, of Hawthorne Drive, died on Friday, Aug. 11.
Robert was born on Aug. 29, 1955, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son of the late Alec Tolstuk and Dorothy (Walper) Tolstuk.
Robert proudly served the country as a crew chief in the U.S. Air Force. He was honorably discharged as a ranking sergeant in the year ’79. The same year sustaining a spinal cord injury while doing the sport that he loved most — deer hunting. Robert enjoyed music and sports. He was an avid fan of hunting and fishing programs, NASCAR and the New England Patriots on Sundays.
He remained a quadriplegic for 41 more years only to hone his infectious personality even further. Just to meet him was to love him. He made everyone who came in contact with him smile and always walk away laughing. He was so very proud of his U.S. Air Force time and traveled the world and so very thankful he was able to fulfill that dream.
Most of all, he had a deep love and much guidance for his family.
Being a quadriplegic generally never held him back from doing much. He had a special bow made for his chair so he could hunt and he loved to take trips around the neighborhoods just to converse with others. Always smiled and always stayed more positive than most. Not much got him down. He had the greatest sense of humor and would laugh harder at his own jokes before the punch line.
He was a gentleman to the end and one of the great guys.
Bob was first married to Dawn Drake and then to Jan Watt, with whom he raised six children, Santosha Vanessa Bouchard and her children, Chandra Bouchard, Atma Nahabedian and Abraham Stekl, Sarah Watt; Christopher Watt and his partner Heather Toland; Daniel Watt and his wife Maria and their children Julian, Audriana, Elyse, Vivian, Owen and Elliot; Juliana Watt and her partner Scott Berry; and Emily Hallee and David Halle and their children, Angelique and David Halle Jr.; together they formed an unbreakable bond and made a mountain of memories.
Later on in life he met his extraordinary caregiver and partner in crime who performed the utmost of loving care one could possibly receive, Leticia Costa was a nightingale — and for his last days he became enamored with his special lady, Helen Waters. He was so looking forward to a whole new life, but the good Lord had other plans in mind for him and he now walks finally amongst his loved ones.
Robert is survived by his loving sister, Dottie Brown Hynes, by whom they were connected at the hip, and her husband Dan; his only son, Robert Alec Tolstuk Jr. and his partner Jennifer Quinn; granddaughter, Hannah Tolstuk; grandson, Alec Tolstuk; great-grandson, Braylen Durrant; nephews, Matt Brown and his wife Nicole and daughters Bri Brown and Meg McLaughlin; Patrick Brown and his partner, Jennifer Praul Isbell; Billy Williams and his wife Brittany, along with their daughter Ava; niece, Denise Trenary and her husband Matt; cousins, Marie and Biff Maffeo and their daughters, Amanda, Patricia Ryan; Gregg Selesky and his wife Bethany; a lifelong sports partner Mary Trapani; and numerous other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Carol Williams.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to noonl in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia,, using the Carriage House entrance.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m., at Cambridge Cemetery, Cambridge, Massachusetts, all are invited.
For those who wish, the family suggests donations be made in Robert’s memory to Granite State Independent Living, 21 Chenell Drive, Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.