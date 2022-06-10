Robert A. Isabelle, 82

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Robert "Bob" Armand Isabelle, 82, of North Port, Florida, passed away peacefully after a long illness.
Bob was born in Claremont, NH, on January 20, 1940, the son of Armand (Pete) and Lydia (Henault) Isabelle. He moved to Northfield, NH, at a young age. Bob attended Tilton/Northfield High School. He joined the United States Army Reserves (1957-1964) and was employed at Arwood (Wyman-Gordon) (1957-2004) right out of high school. Bob joined the Tilton Police Department in 1970, keeping those teenagers in line. He also joined the Tilton/Northfield Rescue squad from 1975 until 1985, becoming Captain.
He enjoyed many things: skiing, riding his Harley, snowmobiling, even owning his own snowmobile shop selling Scorpions for a bit. He was a member of different clubs: the VFW, Amvets, Moose Lodge, The Goldwings and HOGS motorcycle clubs. He most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was always the life of the party, singing his crazy songs around the campfire. He will be remembered for the impressions he left on so many. He was the kind of guy that would help with whatever you needed.
Bob is predeceased by both his parents; his son, Perry Isabelle; a niece. Karen Witham; and his wife, Sherry (Chase) Isabelle.
Surviving family members include his daughter, Loretta (Lori) and husband Don LaBelle from Tilton; son, Joseph (Joe) and wife Tina Isabelle from Manchester, and daughter Angela Isabelle (Angi) and significant other Dustin from Columbia; two sisters, Mary Ann Witham and her significant other and Bob’s good friend Wayne Huckins from Meredith, and Joyce and husband Mike Summersett of Northfield. He also leaves eight grandkids; nine great-grandkids; a niece; two nephews; two great-nephews; and one great-niece.
The family of Bob Isabelle invites you to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 18 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 49 in Tilton. A graveside service will be at a later date.
